Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan to undergo cancer treatment, prognosis 'excellent'

Reuters
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) said on Monday that Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan would undergo treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, adding that the condition is treatable and that he would keep working when possible.

The CEO, known inside the British bank as Venkat, said in a regulatory filing that doctors have said his prognosis is "excellent", with the treatment in New York expected to last 12 to 16 weeks.

Barclays has not appointed an interim chief executive, with Venkat and the lender's executive committee expected to continue running the company, said a spokesperson for the bank.

"During this period, the company will run normally, and I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it," Venkatakrishnan said in the filing.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, weakening the immune system, but most cases are considered "very treatable" according to information on the website of Britain's National Health Service.

Venkat, who is a U.S. citizen, may have to cut back on public engagements, such as a scheduled appearance at the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos next January, according to Barclays' spokesperson.