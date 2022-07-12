Banks to see pick up in credit growth, lower stress in June-quarter but treasury losses may continue, say experts

Indian banks are likely to report better credit growth figures and improvement in the bad loan situation in the April-June quarter (Q1FY23) on the back of a broader pickup in macroeconomic activity as well as due to a relatively disruption-free quarter, experts said. Banks are estimated to log over 12 percent credit growth on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis during Q1, they said.

Treasury losses, however, will continue to mar banks’ bottom lines as lenders are expected to report upwards of Rs 10,000 crore of mark-to-market (MTM) losses in their bond portfolio during the quarter, they added.

Typically, credit growth during the first quarter is lower and in single digit, but the trend is different in the reporting quarter on account of a lower base last year. “Credit growth trend could hold up with increased working capital utilisation, although capital expenditure-led growth could be lower,” Jindal Haria, director of financial institutions at India Ratings & Research, told Moneycontrol on Tuesday, July 12.

The latest provisional data filed by lenders with stock exchanges also point to a revival in credit demand.

For instance, AU Small Finance Bank in an exchange filing on July 4 said its total loans rose to Rs 50,179 crore as on June-end, 5 percent higher on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis and 37 percent on a yearly basis. Bandhan Bank, on other hand, reported its advances rising 20 percent y-o-y to Rs 96,649 crore as on June 30. The figures are provisional and reported before considering write-offs, the private lender informed stock exchanges.

As per brokerage ICICI Securities, banks will likely post over 12 percent y-o-y credit growth in Q1.

Similarly, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank are expected to register over 20 percent y-o-y credit growth during Q1, while RBL Bank will continue to lag industry average growth, the brokerage said.

Banks’ non-food credit grew by 12.6 percent y-o-y in May to Rs 119.74 lakh crore, outpacing the 4.9 percent growth registered in May 2021, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sectoral credit deployment data released on June 30.

Credit growth in industry segment, which has been lagging in single-digit territory since the pre-pandemic period, stood at 8.7 percent y-o-y in May, up from 0.2 percent registered last year. Credit to large industries by banks, though, continued to be muted, growing 1.9 percent on a y-o-y basis during May against a slump of 3.1 percent in May 2021, as per RBI data.

Margins to expand

The RBI’s 90-basis point (bp) cumulative repo rate hike during the course of the reporting quarter will likely lead to a rise in banks’ net interest margins (NIM), a key parameter to determine lenders’ profitability.

The RBI on June 8 raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. The central bank’s rate hike came on the heels of its last off-cycle meeting in May where it raised repo by 40 bps.

With 43 percent of banks’ floating rate loans linked to external benchmarks, interest rate transmission happens at a faster pace, analysts said.

According to ICICI Securities, lenders have hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 bps to 65 bps since January, with private banks leading the way.

Retail term deposit rates have risen across the board, it said, but not commensurate with repo hikes. Wholesale term deposit rates, on other hand, have witnessed the sharpest spike of between 100 bps and 170 bps in the one-year bucket.

“We expect the impact on NIMs to be relatively more adverse for IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank and favourable for State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank,” ICICI Securities said.

Since 45-50 percent of HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank’s loan portfolio is linked to a fixed interest rate, a rise in deposit rate will likely outweigh lending rate hikes, it added.

As per Haria, NIMs for lenders would broadly expand during April-September (H1FY23) as deposit rate hikes will happen at a slower pace than loan rates. As the year progresses, however, the variation in NIMs would depend on the market yield and competition for deposits which is not going to be favourable for the banks, he said.

“Liquidity position continues to be better. Major banks are raising MCLR but slow on deposit rate hikes… Accordingly, NIM is possible to improve, and other income is likely to contract,” K. Paul Thomas, ESAF Small Finance Bank managing director and chief executive officer told Moneycontrol on July 12.

Treasury loss continues

Rising bond yields would pose headwinds to the profitability of banks in Q1, especially for public sector banks (PSBs) given their higher holding of government bonds of longer tenor, said a note released by domestic rating agency ICRA on Tuesday.

PSBs’ bond portfolio could see MTM losses of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore during Q1, ICRA said, adding that private banks could see up to Rs 3,000 crore of losses during the same period.

“Despite these expected MTM losses, we expect the net profits of the banks to remain steady, given the expected growth of 11-12 percent in their core operating profits in FY2023, which will more than offset the MTM losses,” ICRA vice-president Anil Gupta said.

“However, if the yields harden substantially going forward, there could be a sequential moderation in the net profits in FY2023,” he added.

On asset quality, Gupta said though the broader headline gross non-performing asset (GNPAs) appear to be lower, the stress emanating from lenders’ Covid-19-related restructured loan portfolio should be watched out for.

“…the stressed assets (net NPAs and standard restructured loans) stood at 3.8 percent of standard advances as on March 31, higher than the pre-Covid level of 3.1 percent. The performance of the restructured loans has not been very encouraging as Rs 250 billion (Rs 25,000 crore), or 14 percent of the Covid restructured loans of Rs 1.85 lakh crore slipped in H2FY2022 and about Rs 145 billion (Rs 14,500 crore) or 8 percent was repaid by borrowers,” Gupta said.