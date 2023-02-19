 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Banks' net interest income soars by a record 25.5% in Q3: Analysis

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The quarter saw banks booking higher yields on advances as the system-wide core profitability metric net interest margin (NIM) rose by 17 basis points (bps) to 3.28 per cent.

Net interest income of banks grew by a record 25.5 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the December 2022 quarter on-year, driven by a healthy credit off-take and higher yield on advances, according to an analysis.

The quarter saw banks booking higher yields on advances as the system-wide core profitability metric net interest margin (NIM) rose by 17 basis points (bps) to 3.28 per cent.

This was possible as banks repriced existing loans higher at a faster rate and also increased the new loan pricing, but kept deposit rates almost unchanged, according to an analysis by Care Ratings’ senior director Sanjay Agarwal.

But the rise in NIM was led by private sector banks, thanks to their operational efficiencies, at 4.03 per cent, up 15 bps on-year.