Banking stocks steady after Credit Suisse rescue as focus turns to Fed, US banks

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

After a tumultuous 10 days which culminated in the 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.2 billion) Swiss-regulator-engineered takeover of Credit Suisse by its rival UBS, attention has now shifted to this week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors stepped cautiously into bank stocks on Tuesday, emboldened by the rescue of Credit Suisse, with share prices tentatively rising in Europe and Asia amid lingering concerns about further damage to credit markets and smaller U.S. lenders.

The question among traders and investors is whether the central bank's relentless rate hikes, which some have blamed for sparking the biggest meltdown in the banking sector since the global financial crisis, might be at an end.

"The current situation in U.S. regional banks and Credit Suisse has raised concerns about contagion risk," said Grace Tam, chief investment advisor Hong Kong at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, adding near-term sentiment remains volatile.