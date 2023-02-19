 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Maharashtra tops list of public sector lenders in loan growth, asset quality

Feb 19, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has emerged as the top performer among state-owned lenders in terms of loan growth percentage during the third quarter of 2022-23, an analysis of the latest financial results of public sector banks showed.

The Pune-based lender recorded a 21.67 per cent increase in gross advances on a year-on-year basis, according to the latest quarterly numbers of the public sector bank (PSB).

The bank has maintained the top slot in credit growth in percentage terms consistently for the past 10 quarters despite COVID-19 pressures.

BoM was followed by the Union Bank of India with 19.80 per cent growth. Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) stood at fourth spot with 16.91 per cent rise in advances growth.