 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Bank of Maharashtra to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore from share sale in Q4: MD

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

The bank has initiated the process to meet the norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), BoM managing director A S Rajeev said while announcing the quarterly number.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore from qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the January-March quarter to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms of market regulator Sebi.

The bank has initiated the process to meet the norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), BoM managing director A S Rajeev said while announcing the quarterly number.

"It will be done in piecemeal manner and we are looking at QIP between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 crore in the current quarter," he said, adding, going forward other means would be explored for dilution of the government's stake.

Currently, he said, the government of India holds 90.97 per cent in the bank and the holding is expected to come down to around 85 per cent following share sale.

As per the Sebi norms, listed entities are required to have at least 25 per cent public shareholding.

The bank is comfortable as far as capital requirement is concerned, he said, adding, the capital adequacy ratio would take care of loan growth of 20 per cent for the next two years.