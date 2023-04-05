Bank of Maharashtra Q4 update: Gross advances up 29.6% YoY; deposits rise 15.7%

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on April 5 stated that its gross advances for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were up nearly 30 percent to Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The lender had reported gross advances of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

BoM's total deposits for the March quarter stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, an increase of 15.7 percent year-on-year against Rs 2 lakh crore, it stated in a regulatory filing.

Providing more updates on its business in Q4FY23, the lender also said that it witnessed a 21.28 percent rise in its total business at Rs 4 lakh crore from Rs 3.3 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal.

Its CASA deposits --the amount of money that gets deposited in the current and savings accounts of bank customers-- were also up 6.78 percent to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Q4FY22, while its CASA percent stood at 53.39 percent.

Moneycontrol News