Bank of Maharashtra cuts home loan rate to 8.4%

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

BoM has already waived processing fees for its gold, home and car loans under the festive offer, the lender said.

Depending on your eligibility, you can claim additional deductions for interest payment on your existing home loan under Section 80EE and Section 80 EEA, of up to Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum respectively.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Sunday announced a reduction in the interest rate on home loans to 8.4 per cent from the existing 8.6 per cent.

The new rate is effective from March 13, 2023, BoM said in a statement.

The home loan at 8.4 per cent makes it one of the lowest in the banking sector.

Besides, it said, the bank has also a special rate of interest (ROI) for defence personnel, including paramilitary forces, benefiting salaried and pensioner categories for home loans.