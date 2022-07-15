Bank of India joins hands with K-fintech to launch UPI-enabled digital platform for NPS

Representative image

Bank of India in association with K-fintech on July 15 launched its UPI-enabled digital platform for the enrollment of the National Pension System (NPS).

This means that customers will now be able to open their NPS accounts on their mobile phones simply by scanning a QR code. Further, new subscribers will be able to make additional contributions through QR code too.

The new digital platform was inaugurated by Supratim Bandhyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in the presence of AK Das (MD and CEO) Bank of India, and three executive directors of the Bank of India, namely, Swarup Dasgupta, M Karthikeyan, and Monika Kalia. Other attendees included AG Das, Executive Director, PFRDA and Mono Phukon, CGM, PFRDA along with DS Shekhawat, General Manager, Government Business Department, BOI, and Mukesh Sharma, ZM, New Delhi, BOI, along with the K-fintech team.

Speaking on the sidelines of the occasion, Bandyopadhyay said, “We are happy to announce that Bank of India has launched its digital mode in association with K-fintech for new NPS registration. I believe that this digital initiative by the bank will complement our efforts in a dynamic way in realising our vision of a pensioned society.”

Das added: “The NPS scheme offers a number of benefits to subscribers to enhance and secure their future. Through our technological integration with K-fintech, We have made the NPS subscription process easy, fast, and hassle-free for the customers. This may act as an impetus for further expansion of NPS accounts.”