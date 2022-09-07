English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Bank of Canada raises key lending rate to 3.25%, its highest level in 14 years

    In a statement, the Bank of Canada said overall prices have eased since a peak in June, but still remain far above its two percent inflation target. And it signaled that further rate hikes are coming in the months ahead.

    AFP
    September 07, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST
    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem (File image: Reuters)

    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem (File image: Reuters)

    Canada's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key lending rate by 0.75 points to 3.25 percent -- its highest level in 14 years -- in a bid to tame runaway inflation.

    In a statement, the Bank of Canada said overall prices have eased since a peak in June, but still remain far above its two percent inflation target. And it signaled that further rate hikes are coming in the months ahead.

    "Given the outlook for inflation, the (bank's) governing council still judges that the policy interest rate will need to rise further," it said.

    "The only question is by how much," Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes commented in a research note.

    "We had previously penciled in another (0.25-point) rate hike for October, but now see the possibility for more," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The central bank blamed the effects of Covid-19 outbreaks, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine for dampening growth and boosting prices in Canada and around the world.

    Canadian domestic demand remains strong, while its labor market is tight, but recent rate hikes have helped to slow the housing market "following unsustainable growth during the pandemic," the bank said in its statement.

    Economic activity in the United States -- Canada's largest trading partner -- meanwhile, has moderated, and number two export market China is "facing ongoing challenges from Covid shutdowns," it said.

    Commodity prices as well have been volatile, with oil, wheat, and lumber prices falling a bit, but with natural gas prices still up.
    AFP
    Tags: #bank lending rates #Bank of Canada
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 09:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.