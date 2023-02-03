 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

MC Exclusive | Bank of Baroda will continue giving loans to Adani Group: CEO Sanjiv Chadha

Harsh Kumar
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India issued a statement, saying Indian banks remain healthy.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Sanjiv Chadha on February 3 told Moneycontrol that his bank will continue to lend to the Adani group if the group account meets the lender's underwriting criteria.

“For us, any lending decision is based upon, again, the assessment of risk and the return on that particular exposure. I don't think we will be changing that at all. Anything that meets our underwriting criteria is a lendable proposition for us,” Chadha said.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 imposed monetary penalties on Bank of Baroda, North East Small Finance Bank, and Krazybee Services Private Limited for rule violations.

Also read: FM Sitharaman on Adani: LIC, SBI exposure to group within permissible limits