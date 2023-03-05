 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Bank of Baroda reduces home loan rate by 40 bps to 8.5% until March 31

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

Further, the bank also reduced its MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.40 per cent.

Bank of Baroda is also offering 100 percent waiver on processing charges on home loans and 50 per cent processing charges waiver on MSME loans, it said.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Sunday slashed its home loan interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.5 per cent to beat the competition.

Further, the bank also reduced its MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.40 per cent.

Both offers are with effect from March 5, 2023, and are valid for a limited period till March 31, 2023, BoB said in a statement.

This is one of the lowest and most competitive interest rates in the industry, the bank claimed.