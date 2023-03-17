 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda hikes deposit rates by up to 0.25% from March 17

Mar 17, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The lender has increased rates on retail term deposits

The lender has also hiked interest on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit by 25 bps.

State-run Bank of Baroda (BOB) has increased interest rates on retail term deposits effective March 17.

The lender hiked interest rates on domestic retail term deposits, including non-residential ordinary (NRO) and non-residential external (NRE) term deposits, by 25 basis points on select tenors, the lender said in a press release.

These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The lender has also hiked interest on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit by 25 bps.

