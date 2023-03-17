Bank of Baroda hikes deposit rates by up to 0.25% from March 17

The lender has also hiked interest on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit by 25 bps.

State-run Bank of Baroda (BOB) has increased interest rates on retail term deposits effective March 17.

The lender hiked interest rates on domestic retail term deposits, including non-residential ordinary (NRO) and non-residential external (NRE) term deposits, by 25 basis points on select tenors, the lender said in a press release.

These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The lender has also hiked interest on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit by 25 bps.