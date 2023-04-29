Bank of Baroda: Govt appoints Debadatta Chand as MD & CEO

Bank of Baroda on April 29 said the government has appointed Debadatta Chand, who is currently the Executive Director, as the company's Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

His appointment to the top post is for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after 01.07.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Chand succeeds Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure was extended by the government for about five months till June 30. Chadha's original tenure was up to January 19 this year.

"Central Government has appointed Shri Debadatta Chand (DoB: 31.01.1971), Executive Director, Bank of Baroda as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda for a period of three years with

effect from the date of assumption of office on or after 01.07.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Sanjiv Chadha," said the bank's statement.

Moneycontrol News