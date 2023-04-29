Bank of Baroda: Govt appoints Debadatta Chand as MD & CEO

Chand will succeed Sanjiv Chadha, who has been BoB's MD and CEO since January 20, 2020.

Bank of Baroda on April 29 said the government has appointed Debadatta Chand, who is currently the Executive Director, as the company's Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

His appointment to the top post is for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after 01.07.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Chand succeeds Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure was extended by the government for about five months till June 30. Chadha's original tenure was up to January 19 this year.

"Central Government has appointed Shri Debadatta Chand (DoB: 31.01.1971), Executive Director, Bank of Baroda as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda for a period of three years with

effect from the date of assumption of office on or after 01.07.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Sanjiv Chadha," said the bank's statement.

Bank of Baroda sharing its business update on April 10 for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, said its total business crossed the Rs 21 trillion milestone in the March quarter of FY23. The state-owned lender said in a that it recorded a 16.8 percent jump in business at Rs 21,77,307 crore as on March 31, 2023 against Rs 18,64,059 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in January this year recommended the name of Debadatta Chand for the position of MD & CEO in Bank of Baroda.

At the market close on April 28, Bank of Baroda was quoting at Rs 187.80, up Rs 2.10, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.