Bandhan Bank Q4 advances rise 16% YoY to Rs 1.01 lakh crore, deposits up 24%

Bandhan Bank on April 5 reported a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total advances for the quarter ended March at Rs 1.01 lakh, as per an exchange filing by the bank. On a sequential basis, the bank’s total loans grew 15 percent.

The credit growth is higher than the industry-level growth of 6 percent-7 percent.

“The numbers mentioned above as of March 31, 2022, are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review/ examine by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors and are also subject to audit by the Statutory Auditors of the Bank,” Bandhan Bank said.

During Q4, the private sector lender’s total deposits rose 24 percent on a yearly basis to Rs 96,331 crore as of December end. The bank’s low-cost current account and savings account ratio stood at 41.6 percent as of March-end, lower than 45.6 percent as of December 31.

Retail deposits, including CASA, rose 21 percent on-year to Rs 74,441 crore. Bulk deposits, on the other hand, rose 32 percent on-year to Rs 21,890 crore.

In a business update, the lender said its collection efficiency for March was 96 percent. “EEB (Emerging Entrepreneurs Business) collection efficiency for March 2022 excluding NPA and arrears is back to pre-COVID levels of 99 percent,” the bank said.