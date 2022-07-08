English
    Bandhan Bank loans rise 20% to Rs 96,649 crore at end of June

    Total deposits of the private sector lender also grew by 20 per cent to Rs 93,057 crore by the end of Q1 FY23, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    July 08, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
    Bandhan Bank's advances grew by 20 per cent from a year ago to Rs 96,649 crore as of June 30, the bank said on Friday. Total deposits of the private sector lender also grew by 20 per cent to Rs 93,057 crore by the end of Q1 FY23, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) rose by 21 per cent to Rs 40,195 crore. Retail deposits (including CASA) witnessed a rise of 15 per cent to Rs 73,780 crore, it said. Bulk deposits were up 44 per cent year-on-year at Rs 19,278 crore.

    On the collection efficiency front, the lender said it rose pan-India to 96 per cent from 84 per cent at the end of June 2021. In March quarter, the collection efficiency of the bank was at 99 per cent.

    Bandhan Bank said the collection efficiency ratios exclude the NPA (Non-Performing Assets) but include the restructured customers. The numbers mentioned as on June 30 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review/examination by the audit committee and board of directors and are subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the bank, it said.
