Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani resigns

Apart from being the CFO, Sunil Samdhani is also the executive president and key managerial person (KMP) of Bandhan Bank.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private lender Bandhan Bank on July 4 said that its chief financial officer Sunil Samdani has stepped down from the position on July 3 to "take up another opportunity."

As per the terms of appointment, Samdhani will serve his notice period of three months, till October 1, 2023.

Apart from being the CFO of the bank, Samdhani is also the executive president and key managerial person (KMP) of Bandhan Bank.

"I am grateful to you for placing the trust in me and giving me the valuable opportunity to build a Bank of this size and stature," Samdhani said in his resignation letter, according to the bank's regulatory filing.

Thanking the board for the opportunity, Samdani also noted, "This has been the toughest decision of my career as I have built this institution from

the start. It has been challenging, enriching and fulfilling experience which offered me phenomenal learning every single day."

Samdani has an experience of over 23 years in financial services. Prior to joining Bandhan Bank as CFO, he held important positions like the Head of Business Analytics and Strategy at Development Credit Bank, and CFO at Karvy Financial Services Ltd.

The bank is in process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and key managerial personnel, it said.

Meanwhile, shares of Bandhan Bank on July 4 (Tuesday) closed 1.78 percent lower at Rs 231.25 apiece on BSE.