Bajaj Housing Finance Announces Home Loan Interest Rate Change; Offers One of the Most Competitive Rates Starting at 7.20%

Bajaj Housing Finance announces an interest rate change for its products. The company's home loan interest rates now start as low as 7.20%* p.a. for salaried and professional applicants – one of the most competitive in the market today. Eligible borrowers can pay EMIs starting at just Rs. 679/Lakh*.Bajaj Housing Finance announces an interest rate change for its products.

Bajaj Housing Finance was among the first HFCs to offer external benchmark-linked home loans. Extending its earlier industry-first offering, the Company has revised its interest rate for repo rate linked home loans to 7.30%* p.a. onwards for eligible salaried and professional applicants, which is among the lowest one can avail of at present.

The Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan offers sizeable finance to the tune of Rs. 5 Cr.* or higher, basis eligibility, with a repayment tenor of up to 30 years. Borrowers also benefit from hassle-free processing with an online application feature, minimal documentation, and doorstep pick-up service.

Those with an existing home loan can also make the most of the Company's home loan offerings by availing of a home loan balance transfer. Borrowers can transfer the balance amount on their home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance for interest rates starting as low as 7.35%* p.a. for salaried and professional applicants, with EMIs at just Rs. 689/Lakh*.

When transferring their home loan, borrowers also have the option to avail of a top-up loan of Rs. 1 Cr.* or higher, basis eligibility. The amount comes with no end-use restrictions, i.e., one can choose to spend it as they deem fit.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 57 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 57 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals.