    Bajaj Allianz, Punjab & Sind Bank enter into corporate agency partnership

    Punjab & Sind Bank is the 25th scheduled commercial bank that is partnering with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for distributing its life goals-based product suite.

    PTI
    January 11, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

    Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Wednesday entered into corporate agency partnership, under which bank customers can avail insurance products of the life insurer.

    Punjab & Sind Bank is the 25th scheduled commercial bank that is partnering with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for distributing its life goals-based product suite.

    The partnership will allow Delhi-headquartered Punjab & Sind Bank's customers to avail a variety of retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance including term, savings, retirement and investment options, according to a joint statement.

    Punjab & Sind Bank MD & CEO Swarup Kumar Saha and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance MD & CEO Tarun Chugh signed the partnership agreement here.
    PTI
