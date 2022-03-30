English
    Axis Bank to onboard more than 3,000 Citibank India employees, says MD

    The $1.6 billion transaction comprises sale of the consumer banking businesses of Citibank India.

    Pushpita Dey
    March 30, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    Axis Bank has a rich network of Citi alumni across the organisation, who run its different business segments.

    Axis Bank on March 30 said it will onboard more than 3,500 employees of Citibank after the acquisition of the latter's consumer businesses in India. Employees joining Axis Bank will be receiving their current or better remuneration package, Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said.

    While addressing a press conference to discuss the details of the deal, Chaudhry said, “For the past many decades, Citi India has attracted the best talent to its consumer businesses. We are excited to welcome this high calibre pool into the Axis family. Our large and fast-growing retail banking business will provide the right platform for them to play to their potential.”

    He pointed out that Axis Bank has a rich network of Citi alumni across the organisation, who run its different business segments, reflecting the shared values between the two firms.

    The $1.6 billion transaction comprises the sale of the consumer banking business of Citibank India. This includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans. The transaction also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Limited.

     
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Citibank
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 08:14 pm
