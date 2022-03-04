English
    Axis Bank set to acquire Citibank's retail business in India, deal worth $2-$2.5 bn: Sources

    As part of the deal, Citibank will continue to service the customers during the integration period so that the transition is seamless and no one is inconvenienced.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Citi Bank | Representative image

    Citi Bank | Representative image

     
     
    Citibank's retail business in India is set to be acquired by Axis Bank and a closure of the deal is expected to be finalised by next week, reported CNBC-TV18.

    "Citibank is set to announce the closure of deal for its consumer business in India next week," sources told CNBC-TV18.

    It also reported that the size of the deal is between $2 and $2.5 billion. As part of the deal, Citibank will continue to service the customers during the integration period so that the transition is seamless and no one is inconvenienced.

    "Total size of the deal expected between $2 to $2.5 billion including cash component and incentives. Citi may continue to service customers during the integration period with Axis as part of the deal," sources added.

    Axis Bank will also acquire Citibank’s credit card division in India, according to the report. Citi has a lucrative customer base of 2.6 million credit card holders.

    The global bank has 35 branches in India and close to 4,000 employees. Its customer base is about 2.5 million account holders with 1.2 million loan accounts.

    Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Axis Bank was most likely to strike an all-cash deal for Citi's India retail assets.

    Axis Bank emerged as the lead buyer after beating rivals like Kotak, another private lender which was reportedly "more aggressive" and had submitted a bid lower than that of Axis. Other factors like job security for current Citigroup employees, competition concerns, and more were also considered before taking the final call.
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Citi #Citi Bank #credit card #retail bank
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 04:11 pm
