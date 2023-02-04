English
    Axis Bank says exposure to Adani Group at 0.94% of total loans

    The exposure to Adani Group is primarily to the operating companies in sectors like ports, transmission, power, gas distribution, roads and airports, Axis Bank said.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

    Private sector lender Axis Bank said on February 4 that its exposure to the crisis-ridden Adani Group stands at 0.94 percent of its net advances.

    "We extend credit basis comfort on cash flow, security, and repayment capability of obligors as per the Bank's credit assessment framework. We remain comfortable with our exposure to Adani Group basis the same," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The exposure to Adani Group is primarily to the operating companies in sectors like ports, transmission, power, gas distribution, roads and airports, it said.

    Axis Bank's fund-based outstanding as percentage of net advances is 0.29 percent, while that of non-fund-based outstanding is 0.58 percent, the lender said. Investments as percentage of net advances of the bank is 0.07 percent as of December 31, 2022, it added.