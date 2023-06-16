English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Axis Bank appoints former RBI DG Vishwanathan as part-time Non-Exec Chairman

    The lender has appointed NS Vishwanathan to the post for a period of three years.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
    NS Vishwanathan

    NS Vishwanathan

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Private sector lender Axis Bank on June 16 appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman.

    Vishwanathan has been appointed for a period of three years, Axis Bank said in a release.

    "Subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and Reserve Bank of India, NS Vishwanathan's appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the bank said in the release.

    Earlier, in May, the lender had appointed Vishwanathan as an independent director. Other than Axis Bank, Vishwanathan, in April 2023 was appointed as head of the advisory board at Razorpay.

    A career central banker, Vishwanathan joined the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) in 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer and rose through the rank and retired as Deputy Governor in March 2020.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Axis Bank #NS Vishwanathan #Part-time Non-Executive Chairman
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 06:55 pm