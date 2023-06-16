Axis Bank appoints former RBI DG Vishwanathan as part-time Non-Exec Chairman

NS Vishwanathan

Private sector lender Axis Bank on June 16 appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman.

Vishwanathan has been appointed for a period of three years, Axis Bank said in a release.

"Subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and Reserve Bank of India, NS Vishwanathan's appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the bank said in the release.

Earlier, in May, the lender had appointed Vishwanathan as an independent director. Other than Axis Bank, Vishwanathan, in April 2023 was appointed as head of the advisory board at Razorpay.

A career central banker, Vishwanathan joined the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) in 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer and rose through the rank and retired as Deputy Governor in March 2020.