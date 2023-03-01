 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis acquires Citi's India consumer business in Rs 11,603-crore deal

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Citibank's consumer business and non-banking financial company (NBFC) consumer business.

The bank paid Rs 11,603 crore for the acquisition announced last year in March. The sale excludes Citi's institutional client businesses in India.

Axis Bank is the fourth-largest issuer of credit cards with a total base of 8.6 million cards and the deal will add about 2.5 million credit cardholders, making it one of the top three cards businesses in the country.

Last year, Axis Bank agreed to purchase Citibank's India Consumer Business from Citibank NA (acting through its branch in India) and the NBFC Consumer Business from Citicorp Finance (India) Limited (CFIL), as going concerns, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities to either business.