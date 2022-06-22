English
    AU Small Finance Bank launches customisable credit card

    The AU Bank 'LIT' (Live-It-Today) Credit Card, offers a unique value proposition to cardholders – to choose the features they want and for the time period they want.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    AU Small Finance Bank, India's largest small finance bank and one of the fastest-growing retail banks, on June 22 launched a customisable credit card, in which cardholders can choose the features they want and for the time period they want.

    This type of offering is for the first time in the industry, claimed the bank.

    While credit card companies offer attractive products in different categories, it is often difficult for customers to find the combination of all such features in one single card. This forces them to opt for multiple credit cards offering specific category rewards, the small finance lender said in a press release.

    However, with the AU Bank 'LIT' (Live-It-Today) Credit Card, the bank has put the power to choose these features in the hands of the customers – all categories in one card. Further, they also get the freedom to switch on or off these features as per their changing lifestyle requirements.

    The card offers the benefits in categories such as lounge access, rewards points or cashbacks, OTT and lifestyle memberships, higher reward points for online and POS transactions and others including fuel surcharge waiver, cashback on grocery, the release added.

    Through a dedicated app, cardholders can track their saving/earnings daily to maximize their benefits. The card also hosts multiple benefits and customers can activate any feature on-the-go in real time for a small convenience fee.

    LIT provides the cardholder a complete control on its offers and fees that they pay for those offers in a clear, transparent manner and saves the cardholders multitudes of annual/renewal fee for benefits they don’t use.

    Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said, "We will continue to launch many such innovative products and remain true to our mission of being the change agent."
    Tags: #AU Bank #AU Small Finance Bank #banking #credit card
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 06:36 pm
