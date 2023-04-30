 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ATM fraudsters on prowl; hapless victims get cold response from banks

Apr 30, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Fraudsters on two-wheelers are prowling around unguarded ATMs to pounce on unsuspecting debit card users to cheat them of their hard-earned money/savings by cloning the cards and even deftly replacing them.

Have you ever faced this dire situation when you insert your debit card at an ATM in an unguarded area and then your card gets stuck in the machine? If yes, you are not alone.

The story doesn't end here because a few moments after your card is replaced by fraudsters, one starts getting a series of shocks as the person would get a message about withdrawal from the account linked with the debit card.

By the time you realise that you have been tricked, you are robbed of a few thousands to a couple of lakhs.