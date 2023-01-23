English
    AT-1 bondholders' battle to gain capital back from Yes Bank may bear fruit, if…

    The Bombay HC order passed on January 20 came as a ray of hope for the Yes Bank AT-1 bondholders, but the private lender has already announced plans to move the apex court of the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that do not have any fixed maturity but offer relatively higher rates

    If the Supreme Court upholds the Bombay High Court order that quashed the decision to write off Yes Bank bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore, the lender’s Additional Tier I (AT-1) bondholders could get shares of the bank, reported, quoting sources privy to the development.

    AT-1 bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that do not have any fixed maturity but offer relatively higher rates as those are considered quasi-equity instruments with a larger risk of investment.

    Additional tier-1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore were written down as part of Yes Bank’s reconstruction scheme in March 2020. The bonds included securities issued to retail and institutional investors. The move punched a big hole in the pockets of several retail investors, as, for several of whom (especially retirees), these were life savings.

