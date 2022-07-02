Indian Bank signs MoU with Government of Haryana

The company stated that the MUNAFA platform will give MSMEs access to a variety of dependable resources that will enable their day-to-day operations like -- filing taxes, paying GST, business potential in various markets/clusters

Public sector Indian Bank has inked a pact with the Government of Haryana towards distribution of mobile phones to consumers through e-unified payment interface system, the bank said on July 2.

As per the agreement, the city-headquartered bank would provide e-upi coupons to beneficiaries.

The coupons can be redeemed without any credit or debit card allowing the customers to avail a mobile phone from a designated vendor, a bank statement here said.

Mobile distribution melas would be organised by the bank in Haryana under this initiative, it added.