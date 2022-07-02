English
    Indian Bank signs MoU with Government of Haryana

    As per the agreement, the city-headquartered bank would provide e-upi coupons to beneficiaries

    Reuters
    July 02, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Public sector Indian Bank has inked a pact with the Government of Haryana towards distribution of mobile phones to consumers through e-unified payment interface system, the bank said on July 2.

    As per the agreement, the city-headquartered bank would provide e-upi coupons to beneficiaries.

    The coupons can be redeemed without any credit or debit card allowing the customers to avail a mobile phone from a designated vendor, a bank statement here said.

    Mobile distribution melas would be organised by the bank in Haryana under this initiative, it added.
    Reuters
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 03:54 pm
