ED attaches assets worth Rs 30.5 crore of Industrial Co-operative Bank's former MD

The Directorate of Enforcement has attached assets worth Rs 30.5 crore of the ex-MD of Industrial Co-operative Bank. CNBC-TV18 reported that the assets of the accused’s family have also been attached by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An FIR against former Industrial Co-operative Bank Managing Director SJ Bharali was filed in Guwahati and it has been alleged that he misappropriated and siphoned off the bank's funds.

The Enforcement Directorate has stated that exorbitant amounts were paid under the guise of salary, incentive, and travel allowance to payment collectors and field executives of the bank. The investigating agency had found that during his stint as the MD of the cooperative bank, Bharali had misused his position to siphon off the bank’s money worth around Rs 9.51 crore by passing them off as expenses that were never incurred.

In June 2022, the ED had in connection with the money laundering probe raided former Assam cooperative bank MD Subhra Jyoti Bharali and seized “incriminating documents”. The raids were conducted at the residential and official premises of Bharali.

Bharali came under the ED scanner after an FIR filed against him and others by the Kamrup Police alleged that he “with the help of some other senior officials of the bank committed financial misappropriation to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore”.

According to the ED, during the raid, incriminating documents, including several sale deeds in respect to the properties acquired in the name of the family members of the accused and details of various bank accounts were seized. Bharali was also sent to ED custody for seven days.

