English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 30.5 crore of Industrial Co-operative Bank's former MD

    The accused, SJ Bharali, had allegedly misappropriated and siphoned off the bank's funds.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Directorate of Enforcement has attached assets worth Rs 30.5 crore of the ex-MD of Industrial Co-operative Bank. CNBC-TV18 reported that the assets of the accused’s family have also been attached by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    An FIR against former Industrial Co-operative Bank Managing Director SJ Bharali was filed in Guwahati and it has been alleged that he misappropriated and siphoned off the bank's funds.

    The Enforcement Directorate has stated that exorbitant amounts were paid under the guise of salary, incentive, and travel allowance to payment collectors and field executives of the bank. The investigating agency had found that during his stint as the MD of the cooperative bank, Bharali had misused his position to siphon off the bank’s money worth around Rs 9.51 crore by passing them off as expenses that were never incurred.

    In June 2022, the ED had in connection with the money laundering probe raided former Assam cooperative bank MD Subhra Jyoti Bharali and seized “incriminating documents”. The raids were conducted at the residential and official premises of Bharali.

    Bharali came under the ED scanner after an FIR filed against him and others by the Kamrup Police alleged that he “with the help of some other senior officials of the bank committed financial misappropriation to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore”.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the ED, during the raid, incriminating documents, including several sale deeds in respect to the properties acquired in the name of the family members of the accused and details of various bank accounts were seized. Bharali was also sent to ED custody for seven days.

    (With agency inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #asssets aatched #bank fraud #Enforcement Directorate (ED) #Industrial Co-operative Bank #SJ Bharali
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 03:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.