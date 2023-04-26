 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Analysts caution on Yes Bank’s continuing high reliance on bulk deposits

Harsh Kumar
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The Mumbai-based private lender recently said 60 percent of its deposits are coming from the retail depositor

Yes Bank MD and CEO Prashant Kumar.

Analysts have cautioned that private lender Yes Bank’s high reliance on bulk deposits continues to be a risk despite its efforts to ramp up retail deposits. At around 40 percent of bulk deposits, the cost of funds remains high, analysts said.

"Yes Bank has too much competition, and everyone wants to increase their deposits. Despite all this, Yes Bank has 40 percent of bulk deposits, which is very bad," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

This ration of retail deposits to bulk deposits was borne out in an earlier exclusive interview Yes Bank’s managing director and CEO Prashant Kumar gave to Moneycontrol, where he had said that the lender is not dependent on large deposits anymore as 60 percent of its deposits are coming from retail depositors.

But Prabhakar of IDBI Capital feels more needs to be done. According to him, the cost to income of Yes Bank was 72.1 percent in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023. Also, the relatively lower net interest margin at 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter is a concern. “It will take time to make space in retail for Yes Bank," Prabhakar said.