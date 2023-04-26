Analysts caution on Yes Bank’s continuing high reliance on bulk deposits

Yes Bank MD and CEO Prashant Kumar.

Analysts have cautioned that private lender Yes Bank’s high reliance on bulk deposits continues to be a risk despite its efforts to ramp up retail deposits. At around 40 percent of bulk deposits, the cost of funds remains high, analysts said.

"Yes Bank has too much competition, and everyone wants to increase their deposits. Despite all this, Yes Bank has 40 percent of bulk deposits, which is very bad," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

This ration of retail deposits to bulk deposits was borne out in an earlier exclusive interview Yes Bank’s managing director and CEO Prashant Kumar gave to Moneycontrol, where he had said that the lender is not dependent on large deposits anymore as 60 percent of its deposits are coming from retail depositors.

But Prabhakar of IDBI Capital feels more needs to be done. According to him, the cost to income of Yes Bank was 72.1 percent in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023. Also, the relatively lower net interest margin at 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter is a concern. “It will take time to make space in retail for Yes Bank," Prabhakar said.

Rivals of Yes Bank like HDFC Bank have a retail-wholesale deposit ratio in HDFC Bank is 47:53 as per Q4 FY23 reports.

Tough competition

Analysts further pointed out that stiffer competition from bigger rivals, too, may pose a challenge to Yes Bank.

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services said that while Yes Bank has been making attempts to burnish its numbers, investors are looking for better cues on balance sheet health.

"There are better banks for fundamental long-term investments. It is still early to say much until words that have been spoken are translated on the balance sheet," said Shah.

If Yes Bank manages to grow its retail book in a big way, it could help the bank in gaining stability, another analyst said. "If Yes Bank is planning to move towards more retail deposits, I would say it's a positive move and volatility will be less because in large deposits if one or two deposits go, it shows,” said JN Gupta of Stakeholder Empowerment Services.

“In retail, it may not be cost-effective, but it certainly reduces the volatility,” Gupta added.

In the interview, Yes Bank’s Kumar said that the bank is in the process of expanding the branch network.

"(In FY23) we have opened 83 branches. And in the current financial year, we would be opening, say, another 150 branches. The focus is more in terms of the identification of districts where our presence is not very meaningful. But these districts contribute a big amount of the liabilities on the loan side of the economy," he said.

"Our return is more in terms of can we be getting that comfort, where we would be seen being very, very responsive to our customers. I think responsiveness to customers is something in which we would like to become the best in class. Apart from having the balance sheet growth, and delivering to our stakeholders in line with the best in the class," Kumar added.

Yes Bank on April 22 reported a near 45 percent drop in net profit year-on-year for the January-March quarter as provisions for bad loans increased.

Net profit fell to Rs 202 crore ($24.63 million) for the reporting quarter from Rs 367 crore in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit to drop to Rs 288 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose to Rs 2,105 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 1,819 crore in the year-ago period, a 15.7 percent jump. The NII also witnessed a nearly 7 percent growth from the previous quarter.