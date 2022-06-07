Alok Kumar Choudhary takes over as SBI MD

Alok Kumar Choudhary on June 7 took charge as the new managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest state-run lender, and will be in-charge of handling retail business and operations, the bank said in a release.

Choudhary's tenure with the SBI dates back to more than three decades, as he had joined the lender as a probationary officer back in 1987.

His last role, before being elevated as the MD, was of Deputy Managing Director (Finance).

Prior to becoming the DMD (Finance), he worked as SBI's DMD of human resources and corporate development officer.

"Mr. Choudhary also had a stint as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the SBI’s Delhi Circle for three years. His past roles and profiles at SBI include GM, Network I, Ahmedabad, DGM, B&O, Delhi, as well as DGM & CDO, North-East Circle,” the bank said.