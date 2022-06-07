English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Alok Kumar Choudhary takes over as SBI MD

    Choudhary joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1987 and served as SBI Deputy MD in his latest role.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Alok Kumar Choudhary on June 7 took charge as the new managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest state-run lender, and will be in-charge of handling retail business and operations, the bank said in a release.

    Choudhary's tenure with the SBI dates back to more than three decades, as he had joined the lender as a probationary officer back in 1987.

    His last role, before being elevated as the MD, was of Deputy Managing Director (Finance).

    Prior to becoming the DMD (Finance), he worked as SBI's DMD of human resources and corporate development officer.

    "Mr. Choudhary also had a stint as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the SBI’s Delhi Circle for three years. His past roles and profiles at SBI include GM, Network I, Ahmedabad, DGM, B&O, Delhi, as well as DGM & CDO, North-East Circle,” the bank said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alok Kumar Choudhary #Appointment #Banks #SBI
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 07:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.