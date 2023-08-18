9 years on, number of Jan Dhan accounts cross 50 crore

Of the 50 crore accounts, 56 percent of the account holders are women, and 67 percent of these accounts have been opened in rural or semi-urban areas.

The total number of Jan Dhan accounts crossed 50 crore on August 9, according to the latest report submitted by the banks. Of these, 56 percent of the account holders are women, and 67 percent of these accounts have been opened in rural or semi-urban areas.

The deposits in these accounts stood cumulatively at above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued against these accounts free of cost, the Finance Ministry said in a release on August 18.

The average balance in PMJDY accounts is Rs 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore PMJDY accounts are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) benefits, it added.

The National Mission on Financial Inclusion, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), was launched on August 28, 2014, and has completed nine years.

“The PMJDY scheme has been successful in changing the financial landscape of the country and has brought near saturation in bank accounts for adults. The success of PMJDY lies in the comprehensive nature of the scheme with an attempt to connect the last mile with the formal banking system through technology, collaboration, and innovation,” the Finance Ministry said.

PMJDY offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without the requirement of minimum balance, free-of-cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh and an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.