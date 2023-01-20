 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

63 Moons says Bombay HC has set aside YES Bank AT1 bond write off

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

YES Bank had written off AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore as part of the bailout in March 2020. This irked YES Bank’s AT1 bondholders who moved the court to challenge the decision and get their money back.

AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that do not have any fixed maturity but offer relatively higher rates

Jignesh Shah-founded 63 Moons Technologies on January 20 said the Bombay High Court has set aside the order of YES Bank Administrator which had written down additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

"This will benefit all bondholders including 63 moons technologies which held bonds worth Rs 300 crore," the company said.

YES Bank had written off AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore as part of the bailout in March 2020. This irked YES Bank’s AT1 bondholders who moved the court to challenge the decision and get their money back.

AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that do not have any fixed maturity but offer relatively higher rates as those are considered quasi-equity instruments with a larger risk of investment.

The petitioners have been arguing that Yes Bank executives misrepresented the risks the AT1 bonds carry and sold these instruments as ‘Super FDs’  to existing FD holders promising higher return and safety of a deposit.

Yes Bank executives offered 9-9.5 percent return on these bonds and made them transfer substantially high amounts (in some cases Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore) to these instruments.