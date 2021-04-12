Banks to remain closed from April 13 in these cities; check the complete list here

Representative image

Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country from April 13 to April 16 due to the upcoming festivals. However, the holidays will vary from state to state on the account of festivals celebrated in a respected state.

The decision to declare the specific days as holidays is taken considering three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays in April 2021 include various festivals like Ram Navmi, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Tamil New Year, etc, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website.

On April 13, the banks will remain shut on account of Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi. The holiday will be observed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

On April 14, banks will remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu.

Banks will be shut on April 15 in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi, and Shimla on account of Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul.

On account of Bohag Bihu, banks will remain shut on April 16 in Guwahati.

Here is the list of the bank holidays in the month of April 2021.

April 10- Second Saturday

April 11- Sunday

April 13- Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14 - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15 - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16 - Bohag Bihu

April 21 - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

April 24 - Fourth Saturday

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.