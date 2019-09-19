App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks to organise public gatherings for credit seekers across 400 districts: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the idea is to ensure maximum credit disbursal during the festive season. Diwali, which falls in October this year, is considered as the biggest shopping season of the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said public sector banks will hold gatherings for credit seekers across 400 districts that will take place in two tranches.

Sitharaman also said that the choice of districts will be left to the lenders, and that aside from some non banking finance companies (NBFCs) identified by the banks, retail investors, those working in agriculture and MSME sectors are welcome to avail the loan at these gatherings.

According to a finance ministry official, the first tranche will take place in 200 districts from October 3 to October 7, while the remaining 200 will be covered October 11 onwards.

Sitharaman said the idea is to ensure maximum credit disbursal during the festive season. Diwali, which falls in October this year, is considered as the biggest shopping season of the country.

During the public meetings, credit will be provided for retail, agriculture, MSME and housing sector, among others.

The minister also announced that banks have been asked not to declare any stressed MSME loan as non-performing assets (NPA) till March 31, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI.)

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:11 pm

tags #Business #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

