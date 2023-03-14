Banks to raise MCLR rates by 100-150 bps amid tightening liquidity: India Ratings

Indian banks are expected to increase the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 100 to 150 basis points in the next financial year amid tightening systemic liquidity conditions, India Ratings said in a report.

“The drawdown from the Reverse Repo in FY23 to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore has enabled banks to address a surge in the gap between incremental credit and deposit, and this will not be available in FY24. Therefore, MCLR will show a significant rise,” the ratings agency said.

MCLR is the minimum interest rate a financial institution needs to charge for a specific loan. It dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan.

Liquidity in the banking system is expected to be tightened later in March due to advance tax payments, GST payments, and maturity of target long-term repo operations.

Liquidity in the banking system is now in surplus of around Rs 4,183.87 crore, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) money market operation data showed. During the year-end, credit offtake by the banks also increases.

Where is that Rs 100 deposit going?

PNB makes Positive Pay System mandatory for cheque payments worth Rs 5 lakh and above The ratings agency said that it believes the central bank will remain vigilant on system liquidity. However, tools and mechanism could vary between long-term Repo auction and open market purchase of short-term bonds or T-bills. Further, the ratings agency said that the transmission of monetary policy in the banking system could intensify in FY24 driven by the sharp rise in bank’s marginal cost of funding.

