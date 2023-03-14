 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks to raise MCLR rates by 100-150 bps amid tightening liquidity: India Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Indian banks are expected to increase the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 100 to 150 basis points in the next financial year amid tightening systemic liquidity conditions, India Ratings said in a report.

“The drawdown from the Reverse Repo in FY23 to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore has enabled banks to address a surge in the gap between incremental credit and deposit, and this will not be available in FY24. Therefore, MCLR will show a significant rise,” the ratings agency said.

MCLR is the minimum interest rate a financial institution needs to charge for a specific loan. It dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan.

Liquidity in the banking system is expected to be tightened later in March due to advance tax payments, GST payments, and maturity of target long-term repo operations.