Banks to assess interest on floating rates, says Governor Das

Governor Das highlighted that with the introduction of a framework, the central bank has provided a wider picture for institutions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 10 said that the banks and other financial institutions will decide the interest on floating rates. This comes after the central bank proposed to introduce a framework for the reset of interest rates on floating interest loans.

“Individual banks will assess the payment capacity and age factor of the borrowers. The framework in place is to provide a wider picture and to avoid unduly long elongation,” Das said in a press conference after the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on August 10.

Governor Das highlighted that with the introduction of a framework, the central bank has provided a wider picture for institutions.

(This is a breaking news, please come back for updates)