Banks split on granting moratorium to NBFCs: Report

The banking industry is divided on whether to offer a moratorium on payments to the Non–Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic that has raised concerns about a fresh surge in bad loans.

According to a report in The Economic Times, some private and foreign banks have decided to forgo repayment till May 31. However, state-run banks have been reluctant to do the same and even those which did are now retracting.

Citing sources, the daily claimed that financial institutions, including Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered, have granted the moratorium on principal repayment to select shadow banks.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is said to have barred NBFCs from benefits.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“We have received moratorium on principal repayments from select private sector and foreign banks,” an NBFC chief told ET on condition of anonymity. “We are now paying only the interest on credit we availed from them.”

The RBI on March 27 allowed borrowers to put off repayment of term loans by three months, a move designed to alleviate economic pain brought by the viral outbreak. However, the central bank left it to the banks’ to decide on the borrower who were to be granted relief.

A separate ET report claimed that more than 80 percent of the NBFCs in the country have sufficient liquidity in terms of assets to furnish repayments.

Sources told the daily that concerns over repayments were unfounded and the Rs 65,000-70,000 crore repayment amount due in June "is quite manageable".