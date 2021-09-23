MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Banks should be more liberal on issues like exchange rates to help exporters: Piyush Goyal

The minister said at present, India is ahead of the $400 billion export target for the 2021-22 fiscal, saying the first half till end-September will witness earnings of $190 billion.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST
Piyush Goyal | PC-MoneyControl

Piyush Goyal | PC-MoneyControl

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked bankers to be "more liberal" on aspects like exchange rates while serving the exporters segment. He also sought a similar liberal outlook on the issue of penal interest rates and insistence on ratings while granting a loan, saying payments from overseas markets have been impacted because of the pandemic.

The minister, however, added that lenders and industry lobby the Indian Banks Association will have to take a call on it. "In aspects such as exchange rates, I think banks need to be a little more liberal. They can give a benefit of 2 paise," Goyal said while addressing an interactive event hosted by EXIM Bank here.

ALSO READ: India-UAE talks on trade pact start today, may conclude by December: Piyush Goyal

The minister said at present, India is ahead of the $400 billion export target for the 2021-22 fiscal, saying the first half till end-September will witness earnings of $190 billion. Usually, about 40 per cent of a year's exports are done in the first half, he said, adding that as of September 21, the receipts stood at $185 billion.

He commended the industry for achieving the growth despite headwinds like the second wave of COVID-19, commodity price spikes and shipping industry troubles. The also minister asked the exporters to form small working groups to address certain structural impediments that are being faced, and offered all help from the government in tackling those.

Close

Related stories

On certain demands from the gems and jewellery sector for collateral-free credit, Goyal said past events like the fleeing of diamantaires Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi make such expectations untenable.
PTI
Tags: #exchange rates #Exim Bank #Piyush Goyal
first published: Sep 23, 2021 10:12 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.