App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks seek RBI's permission to restructure loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore: Report

Heads of state-run banks had reportedly raised the subject during their meeting with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 22.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Banks have sought permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to restructure loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

The lenders want to restructure loans given to companies in the hospitality, aviation and commercial property spaces to avoid downgrading the borrowings, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown have impacted several industries, particularly aviation, hospitality, and real estate.

Close

Banks' exposure was Rs 2.3 lakh crore to commercial realty at the end of April, Rs 45,862 crore to the hospitality sector, and over Rs 30,000 crore to aviation companies, The Economic Times reported.

related news

Lenders have informed the central bank that without restructuring, the amount of non-performing assets (NPAs) on their sheets will increase, the report said.

Heads of state-run banks had raised the subject during their meeting with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 22, the report added.

"We are in talks with RBI to extend help to worst-hit sectors. We see huge slippages in aviation, hospitality and commercial realty if restructuring benefits are not extended to past loans," a banker told the publication.

Some bankers told the paper that the moratorium granted by the RBI, which has been extended till August 31, may be insufficient for these sectors, since they will take a few quarters to build cash reserves and clear payments.

“We have started extending loans from our COVID emergency lines to the companies that are the worst hit, but more than emergency loans, these sectors could be helped greatly if easier terms of repayment are given through restructuring,"the head of a state-run bank told the publication.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #banking #coronavirus #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.