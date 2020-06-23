App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks sanction Rs 79k crore loans to 19 lakh MSMEs, other biz; Rs 35k crore disbursed

As part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) package, the government had last month announced its plan for Rs 3 lakh crore as additional credit to MSMEs and small businesses.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Banks have sanctioned loans of over Rs 79,000 crore till June 20 to 19 lakh MSMEs and other businesses, of which Rs 35,000 crore has already been disbursed, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

As part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) package, the government had last month announced its plan for Rs 3 lakh crore as additional credit to MSMEs and small businesses. Such enterprises were eligible to receive up to 20 per cent of their existing borrowing as additional loans at interest rates which were capped.

“ The interventions by Government for MSMEs, have been gaining rapid traction. Under the Emergency Credit Line backed by a Government guarantee, Banks from public and private sectors have so far already sanctioned loans worth over Rs 79,000 crore as of June 20, 2020, of which more than Rs 35,000 crore has already been disbursed,” the ministry said in a statement.

Close

The top lenders under the Scheme are SBI, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Canara Bank.

related news

This has helped 19 lakh MSMEs & other businesses restart their businesses post the lockdown, it added.

Separately, under RBI's Special Liquidity Facility announced in March-April, 2020, SIDBI has sanctioned over Rs 10,220 crore to NBFCs, Micro Finance Institutions and banks for lending to MSME & small borrowers, the ministry said.

National Housing Bank (NHB) has sanctioned its entire facility of Rs 10,000 crore to housing finance companies.

This refinance by SIDBI and NHB is in addition to ongoing schemes through which over Rs 30,000 crore has been sanctioned.

Under the Extended Partial Guarantee Scheme for NBFCs and MFI, approvals have crossed Rs 5,500 crore. Transactions for another Rs 5,000 crore are under process of approval, while certain other deals are currently under negotiation, the ministry added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #India #SME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.