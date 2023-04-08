 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks sanction Rs 23.2 lakh crore to about 41 crore beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched on April 8, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate easy collateral-free micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.

Speaking on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of PMMY, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, Since the launch of the scheme, as of March 24, 2023, about Rs 23.2 lakh crore has been sanctioned in 40.82 crore loan accounts.

Banks and financial institutions have sanctioned Rs 23.2 lakh crore to over 40.82 crore beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana launched to fund the unfunded eight years ago.

Loans under PMMY are provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) — banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs) and other financial intermediaries, the finance ministry said in a statement on April 8.

