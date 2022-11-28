 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks rush to raise funds via corporate bonds as credit demand picks up

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 28, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

In the past two weeks, some banks have raised more than Rs 5,000 crore through bonds of various tenures. Going forward, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of India and J&K Bank are expected to mop up funds from the market.

Indian banks have been rushing to raise funds in the last few days through corporate bonds as demand for credit has soared. The move is also aimed at locking in lower rates, dealers said.

"Banks are rushing to raise funds with available options due to increasing growth opportunities. There is huge peer competition amongst banks to raise funds through FDs and rates are increasing there too. Only bonds are still trading within a range for the last few months, with attractive pricing for top credit-rated banks," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner of debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

The yields on corporate bonds have eased over the last few days tracking the fall in yields on government securities (G-Secs). The 10-year corporate bonds that were trading at 7.65-7.68 percent on November 14, have now eased to 7.50-7.55 percent.

Currently, yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent-2032 government bonds is at 7.2685 percent.

Issuances

In the past two weeks, some banks have raised more than Rs 5,000 crore through bonds of various tenures, data on the bidding platform showed.