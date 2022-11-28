Banks rush to raise funds via corporate bonds as credit demand picks up

Indian banks have been rushing to raise funds in the last few days through corporate bonds as demand for credit has soared. The move is also aimed at locking in lower rates, dealers said.

"Banks are rushing to raise funds with available options due to increasing growth opportunities. There is huge peer competition amongst banks to raise funds through FDs and rates are increasing there too. Only bonds are still trading within a range for the last few months, with attractive pricing for top credit-rated banks," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner of debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

The yields on corporate bonds have eased over the last few days tracking the fall in yields on government securities (G-Secs). The 10-year corporate bonds that were trading at 7.65-7.68 percent on November 14, have now eased to 7.50-7.55 percent.

Currently, yield on the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent-2032 government bonds is at 7.2685 percent.

Issuances

In the past two weeks, some banks have raised more than Rs 5,000 crore through bonds of various tenures, data on the bidding platform showed.

According to market participants, IDFC First Bank is planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds on November 29, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore via 84-month bonds on November 30. Additionally, Punjab National Bank is also planning to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore, which includes Rs 3,000 crore in greenshoe through bonds maturing in 15-year, having a call option of 10-years. The bidding for the bonds will take place on November 30, according to dealers close to development. "Liquidity is tight. So, if opportunities are there, banks are using those to borrow from the market. Banks are planning to raise funds via various Tier-1 and Tier-2 bonds. Soon, we will see Bank of India issuing AT1 bonds, Kotak Mahindra Bank issuing infra bonds and J&K Bank issuing bonds," said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, MD, Sovereign Global Markets, a New Delhi-based fund house. He added that banks are also opting for long-term corporate bonds as one-year certificates of deposit (CD) rates are currently at 7.58 percent and long-term bonds are quoting at 7.80-7.90 percent. And so, banks are opting for long-term bonds. Also read: Corporate bond issuances growth may slow as higher rates hurt: Dealers Credit growth In recent months, bank credit growth has increased thanks to the festival season and recovery in economic activity. Credit growth has been faster than deposit growth and this wedge has been widening. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, as on November 4, year-on-year (YoY) deposit growth and credit growth stood at around 8 percent and 16.81 percent, respectively. Fitch Ratings, in its report on November 28, said that bank credit in India is likely to speed up in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23), despite the effects of higher interest rates. “We see bank credit expanding by around 13 percent in FY23, up from 11.5 percent in FY22,” the agency said in a report. The ratings agency said the acceleration will be driven by the normalisation of economic activity after the COVID-19 pandemic, and high nominal GDP growth, which it expects will boost demand for retail and working capital loans. Also read: India’s bank credit to expand by around 13% in FY23, says Fitch Ratings Rates The rates on corporate bonds have eased in the last few days following fall in G-Sec yields. This has made fund-raising through this instrument attractive for most companies. Going forward, money market dealers expect the rates on corporate bonds to increase considering the expected rate-hike by the RBI. "As we have seen the spread in the bond market has come down and we are expecting 35-basis-points rate hike, so short-term rates will go up and yields on bonds may also go up," Tulsyan added. According to Srinivasan, the market can react on either side if there is a change in policy rates. The demand-supply matrix can affect the pricing of bonds, he added.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets.

