Banks remain in focus as investors eye fallout from rescue deals

New York Times
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:43 PM IST

Authorities in Switzerland arranged a hasty takeover of Credit Suisse by its rival UBS on Sunday. Major central banks also moved to make dollar funding more readily available, and federal regulators announced an acquisition of parts of the collapsed Signature Bank in New York.

Bank stocks remained the focus Monday, with sharp variations in their fortunes.

Stocks nudged higher in choppy trading Monday, as investors cautiously welcomed moves over the weekend to shore up the global financial system.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, led higher by many of the regional banks that came under pressure last week following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California.

Bank stocks remained the focus Monday, with sharp variations in their fortunes. Credit Suisse’s share price slumped over 50% following the deal, which was agreed at a hefty discount to the bank’s market value Friday, while shares of UBS gained more than 2%.