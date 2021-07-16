Banks recover another Rs 792 crore from Kingfisher Airlines share sale

Earlier, the same consortium had recovered Rs 7,181.50 crore by liquidating assets handed over by the ED. (In pic: Vijay Mallya)

A consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) has realised Rs 792.11 crore by sale of shares in the Kingfisher Airlines/ Vijay Mallya case, the Enforcement Directorate said on July 16. These shares were handed over by the ED to the consortium.

Earlier, the same consortium had recovered Rs 7,181.50 crore by liquidating assets handed over by the ED. In addition, assets worth Rs 1,060 crore have been allowed to the banks by Fugitive Economic Offense Court in the Nirav Modi case and Rs 329.67 crore has been confiscated by the ED under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

On July 1, Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi transferred Rs 17.25 crore from proceeds of crime from her foreign bank account to the ED. The directorate has further handed over assets worth Rs 3,728.64 crore to the SBI-led consortium, including shares of Rs 3,644.74 crore, a demand draft of Rs 54.33 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 29.57 crore.

“Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have defrauded Public Sector Banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the banks. Till date ED has transferred assets worth Rs 12,762.25 crore to the Public Sector Banks and confiscated assets of Rs 329.67 crore,” the ED said in a statement.

The directorate had also recovered Rs 17.25 crore from Purvi Modi. As on date, assets worth 58 percent of the total loss to banks have been handed over to them or confiscated to the Government. “It may be mentioned here that ED has attached/seized assets of Rs 18,217.27 crore under the provision of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), the ED said.